2022 General Election to be carried out differently

The 2022 General Election will be carried out in a different environment with a different approach.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says they will have to develop strategies given the current situation due to COVID-19.

Saneem says the size of the economy will also play a role to sustain the type of election Fiji will follow.

“So these are some very important questions going forward in 2022 that as Supervisor of Elections, I will have to develop strategies around and inform the media, the public as well as my Electoral Commission and the Government in terms of this.”

Saneem is also reminding eligible voters to amend their details in the voter registration database within 21 days of changing their place of residence.

He adds they will also take proactive approach to minimize fake news.

“We are still looking forward to a major drive in 2022 where we will be going through the whole country for a month in which we will allow Fijians the opportunity to come and amend their details.”

Meanwhile, the Elections Office believes the Year 10 election curriculum has helped new voters on what to expect and what they need to do on Election Day.