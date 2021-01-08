2021 outlook still unknown: FCEF

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation says there’s still uncertainty ahead despite the spike in economic activity during the festive period.

Chief Executive Kameli Batiweti there is no knowing how 2021 will pan out and employers must continue to operate strategically.

“2021 as I alluded to earlier is an unknown animal right now. We will know at the end of the first quarter what the rest of the year may look like.”

Despite the current difficulties faced by businesses and Fijians alike, Batiweti says they are exploring possible ways to boost investor confidence in Fiji and establish new markets overseas.

“The name Fiji has a good name in the world market especially in the US and Europe. Anything coming out of Fiji is organic, beautiful and trustworthy and it has credibility. The name Fiji is a huge marketing tool.

Batiweti says they will be able to gauge a better picture of 2021 after the first quarter.”

FCEF through its ‘Fiji Foward Round Table discussion’ is engaging successful businessmen from overseas to guide local businesses in manoeuvring the COVID-19 challenges.