2021/2022 Budget to be announced in June

The Ministry of Economy has already started preparations for the upcoming 2021/2022 budget which will be announced in June.

Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says cabinet has already approved the financial year 2021/2022 budget strategy.

“The Ministry has met with all the Permanent Secretaries to provide an update last Friday on the guidelines for the formulation of the 2021/2022 budget.”

The Minister adds that they have already been receiving submissions from the public and they plan to hold more consultations.

“We are also planning more online and face to face budget consultations as well as a series of budget chat forums where we’ll facilitate and online conversation on the state of the economy and our economic recovery.”

The government is urging all interested Fijians to make their contribution during the consultation process before the announcement in June.