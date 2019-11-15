2020 will be a story of two recoveries: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama had assured Fijians that leaders are working together as a global community during this time of uncertainty.

Bainimarama has a Zoom meeting upon an invitation from the Kenyan President, to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic with the partners from the Pacific, Africa and the Caribbean.

Bainimarama says every Fijian must know that we are not alone in this crisis as families around the world are enduring the serious impacts of the Coronavirus.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the leaders are working together, to help the people weather this crisis without sacrificing national progress.

“This will be a story of two recoveries – one economic and one health. Each fundamentally depends on the other. And neither can be achieved without coordinated global action. We vulnerable nations must speak loudly and together to ensure that sustainable progress isn’t the ultimate casualty to COVID-19.”

Bainimarama says in the coming months, COVID-19 will trigger financial decisions that have the potential to reshape the world as we know it.

He suggests that the developing world deserves a seat at that table and demanded to be consulted about considerations that will determine our fate.