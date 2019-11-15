2020 sugar production outlook revised

The total sugar production outlook for this year has been revised downwards to 1.84 million tonnes.

Launching the 2020 crushing season at the Labasa Sugar Mill this morning, Permanent Secretary for Sugar Yogesh Karan says the projected outlook for 2020 was initially 1.97 million tonnes.

Karan says the outlook was revised following the $30 million damage caused by TC Harold earlier this year.

Of the 1.84 million tonnes expected to be produced this year, the Labasa Sugar Mill is expected to produce 662,000 tonnes of sugar.

Karan says the Labasa Mill has the capacity to produce around 800,000 tonnes, the amount it used to produce in its better days.

He has challenged the Fiji Sugar Corporation, farmers and growers to get production back up.