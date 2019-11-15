2020 marks a significant advancement of gender equality

This is a pivotal year for Fiji and the global communities as it marks the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action.

Minister for Women and Children Mereseini Vuniwaqa says today’s International Women’s Day marks a significant milestone for the advancement of gender equality not only in Fiji but around the world.

Vuniwaqa says the status of women and girls in Fiji have improved tremendously over the past 25-years.

Article continues after advertisement

I’d like to pay tribute to the hard work undertaken by non-government organizations and development partners in completing government’s policies, programmes and legislative framework towards gender equality. I wish you all a very happy and prosperous international women’s day and I hope that it will be another successful year of work towards gender equality and empowerment of women in Fiji.

The Minister says Fiji’s ranking on the World Economic Forums’ global gender gap shifted 15 places up from 121 to 106 out of 187 countries in 2018.

Vuniwaqa says while the country has made significant development of in recognizing women’s rights, Fiji is still challenged with the prevalence of violence against women and girls.

With the theme ‘I Am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights – for an equal Future’, Vuniwaqa hopes Fiji will stand firm for a brighter and equal future for all women and girls.