2020 Kula Awards to be replaced

Minister for Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport, Faiyaz Koya announced the cancellation of the 2020 Kula Awards.

Koya stated that the announcement was made taking into consideration the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Acting CEO of Film Fiji, Jone Tikoca said “the Kula Awards has successfully grown to become a much awaited event in the calendar of activities for schools around the country. Yet, Film Fiji, considers the safety and well-being of students’, paramount.

Alternatively, Film Fiji will be hosting “Film Fiji Mobile Movie competition”.

This competition will enable budding film-makers to use their mobile phones to produce a 1 to 5-minute short video, on a COVID-19 related theme.

The Ministry are supporting this initiative and will award prizes to films creating awareness on the Fijian Made–Buy Fijian Campaign, as well as, promoting Fijian Tourism.

Tikoca explained that, “this initiative whilst keeping the Kula Awards momentum alive, shall keep our children involved and occupied during this long school break.

In addition, those that are ambitious to become film makers will be given an opportunity to utilize their creativity through this competition.

As an individual project, Film Fiji Mobile Movie competition, will ensure that social distancing and other important measures directed by the Ministry of Health is practiced by participants.

Details of the Film Fiji Mobile Movie Competition will be available on the Film Fiji website and the Film Fiji Kula Awards Facebook page.