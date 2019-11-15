2020 Fiji Agriculture Census Enumerators undergo training

Enumerators for the 2020 Fiji Agriculture Census will participate in a final series of training to help familiarize themselves with the use of the data collection tools and processes.

The training, which is being held simultaneously across 7 locations for enumerators nationwide this week, reiterates the important role of enumerators in collecting factual and reliable data during the national exercise which is earmarked to be held from 10-28 February 2020.

Permanent Secretary for Agriculture, Ritesh Dass in his opening message delivered at all enumerator trainings emphasized the importance of enumerators’ engagement during the Census operation.

Das told the enumerators that there is a high demand for agriculture information not just locally but also globally and such pleas have been a driving force in the urgent need to establish a sustainable Agriculture Statistic System in Fiji.

The 2020 Fiji Agriculture Census will be the first time whereby officerds engaged will use the Computer-Assisted Personal Interviewing (CAPI) system through the use of tablets for data collection.

The adoption of this technology will improve the quality and transparency of data collected, shorten the time for data processing and rapidly disseminate results for Census data users.