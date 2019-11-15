2020 Chinese scholarships in doubt

The Chinese Embassy has confirmed that the 2020 Chinese scholarship for Fijian students will be restricted from Universities in China’s Hubei Province.

Embassy’s Political Division Director Jiabing Li says this is to reduce the risk of Fijians contracting the deadly disease which has so far killed 18 people.

Li states that this will leave some rooms for applicants to undertake courses at other prominent Universities in China.

“We have the scholarship arrangement for the year 2020 to 2021 and will launch the application in early February or March and there’s a time space there. Maybe we’ll have a good arrangement for the application of the students for their choice to stay in other province and not in the Hubei province”.

The Embassy highlighted that the number of Chinese nationals visiting Fiji this year for the Spring Festival will decrease considering the travel restrictions now in force in most of China’s port of entries.

“There are nobody kind of visitors coming in to Fiji during the Spring Festival but according to the notice of the city of Wuhan, they also cautious the people not to travel outside and I believe people will take good consideration of their travel management”.

The virus which started in China has now reached parts of South-East Asia, the USA and Russia.

This has now become a global concern and has prompted countries to strengthen security in every ports of entry.