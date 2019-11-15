2020 cane crushing dates finalized

The Sugar Industry Tribunal has finalized the cane crushing dates for the 2020 season.

The decision was made following submission from the Fiji Sugar Corporation after consultation with the Sugar Cane Growers Council.

The Labasa Mill will begin crushing on June 10th and growers are advised to begin harvesting and delivery of cane a day prior.

Lautoka Mill is scheduled to begin crushing on June 24th while the Rarawai Mill is set to start crushing on June 22nd.

Growers in these two areas have also been advised to begin harvesting and cane delivery a day before the mills begin crushing.

The dates to terminate crushing will be announced by the Tribunal in September, after it reviews the harvesting and crushing performance of each mill.
























