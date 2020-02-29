2020 Agriculture Census wraps up

The Agriculture Census count will conclude at midnight.

More than 77 000 households have been counted so far already surpassing the initial target of 71 000.

Census Coordinator Sera Bose says the national exercise which is been carried out by the Ministry staff for the first time has been exceptional.

Article continues after advertisement

“Most of the areas that we covered during the actual exercise itself, most of the provinces are winding up on their coverage. We have completed a few provinces which have had full coverage and we are now just winding up on the other provinces that we have to complete. ”

So far 77, 391 households have been counted which comprises of 29, 711 from the West, 22, 525 in the North, 19, 073 in the Central division and 6, 082 for the East.

Bose says they expect to finalize all their questionnaires and data from the field in the coming weeks.

The 2020 Agriculture Census was scheduled to run from the 10th to the 29th of February.