2020 Agriculture census to use more than 400 enumerators

Carrying out a census is a major logistical exercise and the 2020 Fiji Agriculture Census will be more comprehensive than the previous four before it.

Agriculture Minister Dr. Mahendra Reddy says the previous census was sample-based, this year there will be full coverage of the rural area, part of peri-urban areas and selected urban villages.

“This will be the first agriculture census where the Ministry will be engaging officers from outside of government as enumerators as well. There will be a total of 430 enumerators who will be deployed to collect data. These enumerators will be assisted by 121 Field Supervisors and 110 Area Coordinators who are existing officers of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Forests, Rural Maritime and iTaukei Affairs.”

The Minister adds that the 2020 Fiji Agriculture Census will cover four sub-sectors of agriculture, namely crops including sugar cane, livestock, fisheries and forests.

The census is scheduled to begin on Monday the 10th of February and conclude on the 29th of February.