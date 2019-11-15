2020 Agriculture Census to be the most tech savvy

The 2020 Agriculture Census begins tomorrow and will be one of the most technologically advanced.

More than 400 enumerators and over 200 Ministry staff will carry out the nationwide exercise collecting data through the use of the computer-assisted personal interviewing system on tablets.

Agriculture Minister, Dr. Mahendra Reddy says Fiji is merely joining the global trend with the revolutionary use of technology which was initially used in the 2017 Population and Housing Census.

“The adoption of this new technology in Agriculture Census will substantially improve the quality and transparency of data collected, shorten the time for data processing and quickly disseminate results for Census data users.”

The Minister says through the Fiji Bureau of Statistics, they have been given 700 tablets to carry out the census over the next three weeks.

In addition, the Agriculture Census will also include full coverage of the rural area, part of the peri-urban area and selected urban villages.

The census will also cover four sub-sectors, crops including sugarcane, livestock, fisheries and forest.

The 2020 Agriculture Census is scheduled to run from the 10th to the 29th of February.