2020 Agriculture Census gets underway

The 2020 Agriculture Census begins today with close to 700 Fijians involved in the three week exercise.

Agriculture Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy is urging Fijians to participate in the census which will be one of the most comprehensive assessments of the sector to date.

Dr Reddy is also hoping people will make time and sincerely participate, with up to 400 questions on the census form, which for the first time will be administered on tablets.

Article continues after advertisement

“Of course we look forward to getting and having a feel of the data and you know using it for policy making so that we are able to better understand and deal with the critical issues that is facing our Agriculture sector as well as you know assist us in lifting and getting the agriculture to grow.”

The census will be carried out from the 10th to the 29th of February.