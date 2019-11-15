2020 adversity will give way to brighter days ahead

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama in his Christmas message says the adversity faced by Fijians will give way to brighter days for the country.

Bainimarama says this Christmas comes at the close of a trying year and the end of an agonizing week for Fiji and her people.

The Prime Minister adds that 2020 has revealed the need for Fijians to value their health, human connections, and the power of hope.

Article continues after advertisement

He says this Christmas should be a holiday of uplifting those suffering in the aftermath of TC Yasa and those reeling from the far-reaching economic impact of COVID-19.

He is urging those who can to give directly to their recovery efforts, support handicraft makers, tourism operators, entrepreneurs, market vendors, and farmers whose livelihoods are threatened by the global pandemic.

The Prime Minister says in the spirit of Christmas and we must honor God’s great love for all people regardless of faith, ethnicity, background, or province, as everyone is struggling together.

He is calling on every Fijian to be optimistic of overcoming difficulties AND summon the goodness within ourselves to ensure no community, no neighbor, and no Fijian is left behind.