2020/2021 National budget to focus on creating more economic activity

The Permanent Secretary for Economy Makereta Konrote says the 2020/2021 National Budget will be focused on creating more economic activity.

Konrote says one of the important aspects of a budget is to create an enabling environment for the private sector to be able to lead economic recovery after COVID-19.

She adds that the government is looking at how it can introduce policies based on private sector submissions employment creation and getting the economy moving again.

“Whether that’s by way of construction activities or manufacturing or in the resource based sectors – agriculture, forestry or fisheries. I think the other thing we are looking at also is in terms of how we are able to support those who have been impacted by way of employment.”

The Ministry of Economy has received over 200 budget submissions from across the private sector as consultations were held in major centres.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum earlier highlighted that the opening of schools this week will also see the economy starting to move.

“And of course that means when the schools kids travel now the buses will start running and then of course they go to the shops and buy their Chinese lolly or whatever it is and the economy starts moving. And that level engagement starts taking place. But at the same time there is still measures being put in place to ensure that there is some form of safety around that.”

The 2020/2021 National Budget will be announced on the 17th of July.