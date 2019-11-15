Home

News

2020/2021 National Budget consultation well underway

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
June 9, 2020 4:15 pm
Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

The government will be carrying out thorough budget consultations with Fijians, businesses and stakeholders to get their view and submission for the next financial year.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says it’s important to get the views of the mass to allow the budget to reflect on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on various industries, sectors and people’s lives.

Sayed-Khaiyum says his Ministry have been receiving large number of submissions from Fijians with some handing over hard copies to their office.

“People have emailed and have formally handed in hard copies and they’ve commented on Facebook also. We are also planning to have a number of consultation and a meeting with stakeholders, we’re going to meet with businesses and employers who do provide work and we’re obviously very concerned about ensuring that there is sustainability of jobs.”

The Minister adds that public consultations are well underway for the 2020/2021 national budget which is expected to be announced next month.

“The permanent secretary for economy has already started her consultation with the respective permanent secretaries from other ministries. Obviously that’ll take place as usual and then we’ll also have consultations with the ministers and their permanent secretaries in the subsequent weeks.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says other than receiving applications online and through emails from the general public, they are also going to carry out face to face consultations.

