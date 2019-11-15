2020-2021 national budget a positive way forward says WAF

The Water Authority says the 2020-2021 national budget is a positive step forward for Fiji.

This comes as the nation braces for the global economic effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

WAF Chairman, Bhavesh Kumar says with the entire world suffering the unprecedented impacts of the virus, the Fijian Government has presented a smart National Budget to soften the impact and create the conditions for a strong recovery.

Kumar adds that this budget shows a number of very positive measures that will help Fiji build the necessary resilience to weather the economic downturn caused by COVID-19.

He adds that Water Authority will continue providing water services to Fijians across the country and will not disconnect Fijians who are genuinely impacted by COVID-19 because, at the end of the day, water is a key tool in COVID-19 prevention.

The Chair urged Fijians to continue paying their water bills and not let it accumulate until 31 March 2021.

Apart from general increased funding which will allow WAF greater operational capacity in terms of water provision and wastewater treatment, an allocation of $3.5 million has also been provided for rural water carting to communities in non-metered areas during periods of drought, water disruption and during the current recovery period from COVID-19 pandemic.