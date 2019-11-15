2020/20201 Budget is the most difficult budget: Ali

The 2020/2021 Budget is one of the most difficult budget to be put together by the Economy Ministry and the Reserve Bank of Fiji.

While presenting during the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Symposium in Suva today, RBF Governor Ariff Ali says this is due to the contraction the economy will have this year as a result of COVID-19.

Ali says it is important for the relevant stakeholders to work together to ensure a positive outcome regardless of the expected contraction.

Article continues after advertisement

“I am very positive that we will rebound next year, the question is how much? And that how much depends on how people take up matching the budget, more importantly when the border opens, so that ultimately that will decide on where we will end up.”

Association of Banks President Saud Minam says the 2020/2021 National Budget is a bold one.

“It’s very timely, it is catered towards different segments and especially things which we have been looking for a long time. It has come with all the support for the tourism sector, not only that, the initiative to take stamp duty away from 1st of August as it comes implementable. This will help us to do the transaction much faster and bring a lot of activity into the overall financial and the consumer sector.”

The Reserve Bank of Fiji together with the Association of Banks is pleading to the private sector including businesses to work together in support of the government in this difficult time.