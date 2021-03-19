$200m to fix North roads

It will cost government about $200 million to recover and rehabilitate all the roads damaged by TC Yasa and TC Ana in Vanua Levu.

Minister for Infrastructure Jone Usamate says this indicates the extensive damaged sustained by the road network in the North.

Usamate says fixing these roads to make them usable for the time being, is costing over $20 million.

“First of all, we are in difficult times right now. All countries around the world the income for governments has declined rapidly because of COVID-19. IN the meantime we are trying to recover and rehabilitate. Some that we can fix for the long term and we can fix it, we will fix it. It’s just a matter of prioritizing”.

The new realigned road at Korosomo alone costs around $4 million to construct.

Usamate adds, they hope to finish the work at Korosomo as quickly as possible.