$200m investment will see new hotel open up in Denarau

A $200 million investment will see a new 190-room hotel open in Denarau, Nadi Vatu Talei.

Speaking at the unveiling, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka expressed his admiration for the project’s pioneers and extolled their courage, wisdom, and foresight.

Rabuka emphasizes the significance of private sector collaboration and investment in shaping the nation’s future.

The Prime Minister says the resort is set to become a jewel in Fiji’s tourism crown, drawing visitors from around the world with its lush landscapes, pristine beaches, and warm hospitality.

“And now yet another one that offers travellers to be more than 300 rooms, high quality rooms, luxury rooms for high-end tourists who are going to be coming here, carried of course by Fiji Airways in their brand new aircraft, we welcomed one on Tuesday and another one coming.”

Rabuka also notes that the Fijian government has embarked on a journey of partnership with the private sector and investors to stimulate economic growth and development in the region.



This initiative, he stresses, is a testament to Fiji’s commitment to harnessing its full potential as a tourist destination and fostering sustainable economic progress.

In an additional exciting announcement, Rabuka says that Fiji is eagerly anticipating the arrival of one million tourists later this year, further underlining the nation’s growing appeal as a global tourism hotspot.

The new Vatu Talei resort is expected to play a pivotal role in accommodating and enchanting these visitors with its luxurious offerings and immersive cultural experiences.