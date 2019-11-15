$20,000 for re-certification programme

The Government has allocated $20,000 for the social welfare recipients re-certification programme.

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa says the programme will ensure that the right people are benefitting from social welfare payments.

Vuniwaqa says to date, 79 percent of all beneficiaries have fulfilled the recertification requirements.

“For this exercise, all social welfare beneficiaries, except for those receiving the disability allowance were required to fill out a form to be witnessed by authorized personnel basically to prove that they are still alive and are the ones receiving the social welfare allowance.”

Vuniwaqa says the re-certification exercise is in line with the Government’s ongoing efforts to ensure that the social protection net truly captures those who deserve to be helped.

The recertification ends today.