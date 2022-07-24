$2000 prize money for Kite Fight competition

There is a $2000 prize money for the inaugural National Kite fight competition at the Albert Park in Suva.

Events Coordinator Amelia Rigsby says this will be part of the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s 68th birthday celebrations.

Rigsby says she is overwhelmed with the number of people who wish to register to be part of the competition.

She says they will also have over 15 stalls during the whole day of the celebrations.

“FBC’s 68th celebrations are on Saturday the 30th of July, and we start everything off with a kite fight competition, so the kite fight competition will start at 9am. We are expecting a huge turnout from Suva and the surrounding areas of people to come and celebrate our 68th birthday with us. So the more stalls, the better, just so that when people leave there, they leave with full tummies, they leave there with their families who had a good time throughout the day. “

Rigsby says the family event will also be a good timeout as you can cheer for the best of the 68 kites that will compete.

There will also be kids’ rides, food stalls and entertainment during the day-long celebrations.