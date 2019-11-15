200 medical assessors trained to assess compensation applications

Prime Minister says they are committed to ensuring that compensation is given fairly according to reasonable and rational standards.

Voreqe Bainimarama says the Ministry of Employment has engaged the services of an Australian Occupational Medicine Consultant to train 200 medical assessors.

The Prime Minister highlighted this while handing out compensation to 24 government workers and their families who were seriously injured or died during official duties.

“These assessors have the training and experience to assess each person’s case to determine their degree of permanent disability or to provide medical opinions on the degree to which an individual death was caused by conditions at work or related to work. We want it to make sure that people suffering from same injuries are compensated in the same way.”

One point two million dollars has been allocated this financial year as compensation payment for injured workers and dependents of deceased workers.

Yesterday the first group of recipients was paid out $494,000.