200 local chefs to be recruited

The demand for hospitality workers is high.

And to accommodate the chronic shortage of hospitality workers in Australia, a team from Ausphin- a certified recruitment company is in Fiji to scout and recruit 200 local chefs by the end of this year.

Ausphin Director of Programs and Compliance, Tolga Yilmaz says the proximity between the two countries is a factor and also Fiji’s hospitality sector is stable.

Article continues after advertisement

He also pointed out that the tourism sector continues to grow and this is attributed to the caliber of people employed in this sector.

“We realize that there’s actually a very good match of us coming here and identifying all these people that want to take the opportunity in Australia that are working in the hospitality industry. In Australia at the moment, we have the lowest unemployment rate, as far as I know it’s sitting around 3.4 per cent and in the last 50 years so it’s technically speaking, you don’t really know what unemployment and we are looking for more than more veteran semi-skilled or skilled staff. That’s the reason why you wanted to come and explore Fiji and we provided some opportunities already just with a certain feature people that are already working in Australia now and Australian employers are very happy.”

Yilmaz says Ausphin sponsors part of the worker’s trip but how the agency does its recruitment is different because the team focuses on showcasing the skill sets and personality of the workers.

He adds this is why they have a mandatory requirement for any Fijian that wants to go and work in Australia and applies through the agency.

Yilmaz says all applicants are required to also provide a video resume.