200 Levuka students to benefit from book drive

More than 200 children in Levuka, Ovalau will benefit from stationery donated to the Foundation for the Education of Needy Children.

FENC Fiji National Coordinator Priya Lata says the donation came from HFC Bank through a stationery drive held amongst their staff.

Lata says this will help needy families provide for their children’s school requirements.

“We will be giving it out to those children whose families are affected by this COVID pandemic and also those who were affected by TC Harold. Majority of this will go to Ovalau this time and we have scheduled the distribution for the next 2 or 3 weeks.”

HFC Bank General Manager Credit, Bimal Sudhakar says education is key to the success of the economy and they are committed to making a difference for families affected by COVID-19.

FENC Fiji has assisted 3,500 children so far this year.