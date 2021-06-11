Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
SCC to investigate Fijians breaking protocols|Government receives more PPEs|No breaches in Central and Northern divisions|Retailers engage in e-commerce|Fiji's COVID-19 cases exploding as 105 test positive|Home vaccination program continues today|Police officers told not to break bubbles|WG Friendship Plaza granted permit to operate|COVID-19 fishing passes issued|Matainasau Village implements strict measures|Over 350,000 downloaded the careFiji app|Mothers and babies from CWM relocated|General Practitioners call on Fijians to get vaccinated|West tops COVID restriction breach arrests|GMR Foundation continues to distribute food packs|We need to keep up the tempo: Seruiratu|503 Fijians reemployed|LDS Church provides timely assistance|Ministry receives more PPEs|47 new cases, some under investigation to determine links|New daily testing record|Ministry may review decision on Nawaka|Recent death and illness not related to COVID-19 vaccine|We should be ready for re-opening of borders: PM|Nawaka families receive food rations|
Full Coverage

News

200 infections mark critical point for MoH

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
June 14, 2021 3:14 pm

The Ministry of Health is working on greater contingency measures after our COVID-19 cases soared to 105 last night.

This is our biggest daily toll since the second wave of the pandemic began mid-April.

The majority of these cases are linked to the existing clusters, but Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, says they are watching these numbers with a concern.

Article continues after advertisement

Doctor Fong explains in particular, this means looking at extensive contingency measures and also reviewing those that are already activated.

The Permanent Secretary has confirmed he will be seeking help from our Vuvale partners in this regard.

“And I am also looking at getting help from our partners in Australia to come and help us develop some of the contingency plans that are required in case we persistently get up to 200. So I am already planning up to that phase in case we get up to 200”.

Doctor Fong stresses the public needs to keep engaging in all COVID safe measures.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.