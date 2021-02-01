200 Fijians on PRB waiting list

The Public Rental Board has 200 Fijians on its waiting list.

These are people from the Western, Northern and Central Divisions.

PRB Manager Properties, Maloni Daurewa says they have several projects in place to provide for these Fijians, however the demand for low rental housing is increasing.

He says PRB is working on a $3.6m project in the West which is part of their five-year development plan.

“There are 36 units that we are currently constructing in Simla Lautoka. There are other projects that we will be putting out shortly.”

The Simla project is expected to be completed by next month.