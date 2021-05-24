Home

News

200 Fijians benefit from first home grant

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 28, 2021 4:01 pm

The Ministry of Housing is working to seek extra funding to assist new applications under the first home grant assistance.

The Ministry says close to 200 applicants have benefited from the assistance so far this year.

It says a total of 120 applicants received grant assistance in excess of three million dollars to construct their first homes and another 72 are purchasing their first homes with grant assistance of $890,000.

The Ministry says even though they have paid out the total budget of four million dollars allocated for this year, the program is still open for applications as they work closely to seek extra funding to assist new applications.

The grant program has empowered the applicants in securing home loans in excess of $29 million generating over seven folds of economic activity so far in this financial year.

