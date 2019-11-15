200 families so far assisted by Rotary Club Lautoka

The Rotary Club of Lautoka is planning to assist around 500 families that have been affected by COVID-19.

Outgoing Club President Teresa Ali says since the pandemic, the club has been active in the Western Division, helping out Fijians that have lost their jobs.

“In the meantime we are hoping to get some gardening tools to assist people in starting small gardens to help because it’s a bit expensive and unemployment has risen and we hope to help as many people.”

Ali says 200 families have already been assisted by the Rotary Club of Lautoka, however, they say their work is far from over.

Meanwhile, the incoming Lautoka Rotary Club President Crystal Bouchard says they will also be assisting families with children who are unemployed as school will be starting soon.

The club mostly gives out essential food items among other necessities.