News

20-year-old reported missing

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
January 1, 2020 3:58 pm

A missing persons report has been lodged at the Valelevu Police Station.

20-year-old Miliana Dilewa Lili was reported missing today after she has been missing from home since the 19th of last month.

Miliana was last seen by her brother on 19th December, 2019.

Miliana is described as having a fair skin complexion with short dark hair, tall with a spot below her left eye and has a gold tooth..

A 17-year-old has also been reported missing at the Central Police Station on the 27th of last month.

Seru Serukalou went missing from her home on since the 21st of December, 2019.

Serukalou was last seen wearing a black and white long pants with T/Shirt and red Nike slippers

Police is requesting anyone with any information to call Crime Stoppers on 919.

