20-year-old man latest road fatality

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
May 17, 2020 9:03 am

A man in his 20s from Naila Village, Bau,Tailevu died following an accident along the Nadali Bypass yesterday afternoon.

Police say the victim allegedly lost control of the car he was driving causing it to veer off the road and hit a culvert.

He was rushed to the Nausori Hospital and later transferred to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital where he passed away.

However, his two passengers, a 17- year- old is currently admitted in critical condition at the CWM hospital while the second passenger a 27- year- old escaped unharmed.

The road death toll currently stands at 10 compared to 20 for the same period last year.

 

