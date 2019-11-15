20 water Carting Trucks assigned to Nasinu Areas

Twenty water trucks have been assigned to areas in Suva that have been affected by water cuts.

The Water Authority of Fiji is working on removing an old valve that gave way and caused water disruptions.

Minister for Infrastructure Jone Usamate says the authority is working hard to try and fix the issue.

He says at the moment they have planned supply of water to greater Nasinu and WAF has put in a crisis management committee to manage the issue.

“At 7am this morning all the outlets from the Wainubuka reservoir have been isolated in order to carry out the repairs and because of this isolation it is going to impact on the levels of water in areas like Nasinu and Tovata so customers there are also urged to store water.”

The Minister says they are working to make sure water gets to people who have been affected while urging people to store up.

Affected areas include Nakasi, Davuilevu, Farm Road, Sasawira Road, LDS Church Road, Waidamudamu Settlement, FNU Lab Road, FNU School and Staff Quarters, Koronivia Research Station, Koronivia Road, Tawakelevu Road, New Town Road, Sauma Settlement, Dalip Street, Dasrath Street, Gagali Road, Lokia Road, Buabua Road, Dilkusha Road, Lelean Memorial School and YPD.