28 roads closed: FRA

The Fiji Roads Authority says 19 roads are closed in the Western Division and 9 roads are closed in the Central Division.

In a report that highlights the effects of TC Sarai on its assets FRA says the Vunisea Jetty in Kadavu has been closed due to a washout while Jetty Road also in Kadavu is closed due to a landslide.

It adds that Moala Jetty is also closed due to a washout.

FRA says that several roads are being monitored for closure and they will continue to issue alerts and warnings as required.

Motorists are being urged not to drive into water of unknown depth and current as this can be life threatening.

FRA is also advising people to take all the necessary precautions and adhere to the advisories from relevant authorities.