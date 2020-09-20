Home

News

20 participants champion mental health

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
September 11, 2020 12:45 pm
Twenty people are currently undergoing crucial training for mental health champions in the workplace and communities to help raise awareness, provide support, and reduce societal stigma.



The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation organized a one-day training aimed at educating mental health champions for early detection in the respective organizations and communities.

Psychotherapist and trainer Saimone Tuni say the champions will be able to conduct basic stress assessment of those vulnerable and provide guidance and advice on self-care.

Article continues after advertisement

Tuni says the training is timely as there might be people who need help due to the ongoing effects of COVID-19 and are afraid to reach for help.

