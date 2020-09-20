20 participants champion mental health

Twenty people are currently undergoing crucial training for mental health champions in the workplace and communities to help raise awareness, provide support, and reduce societal stigma.

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation organized a one-day training aimed at educating mental health champions for early detection in the respective organizations and communities.

Psychotherapist and trainer Saimone Tuni say the champions will be able to conduct basic stress assessment of those vulnerable and provide guidance and advice on self-care.

Tuni says the training is timely as there might be people who need help due to the ongoing effects of COVID-19 and are afraid to reach for help.