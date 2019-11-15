20% loans restructured says RBF Governor

Twenty percent of loans have been restricted by the financial institution as a result of COVID-19.

Reserve Bank Governor Ariff Ali says however, Fiji’s financial system has been assessed to be sound with stable interest rates, underpinned by solid capitalisation and liquidity ratios.

Ali says this is supported by ample excess liquidity which was over $802 million on May 27th.

Article continues after advertisement

Ali says given this back drop and outlook, the current stance of an accommodative monetary policy remains appropriate and complements Government’s efforts to stabilise the economy.

The Governor highlighted travel restrictions have severely impacted tourism and related sectors, while suppressed global activity has resulted in weak demand for Fiji’s exports and reduced remittance receipts.

In step, domestic credit growth has slowed and unemployment has risen markedly.

As a result, the Fijian economy is projected to note a severe contraction in 2020.

Ali says partial indicators to date reveal that the domestic economy will record the largest contraction, similar to a number of other countries.

Some recovery is anticipated from 2021, however this is highly contingent on the resumption of global travel before year-end.

Annual inflation has been in negative territory since January and was -1.3 percent in April.