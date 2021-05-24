Home

News

20 crossings in Vanua Levu remain closed

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
January 12, 2022 4:30 pm

Twenty crossings across Vanua Levu remain closed to traffic following heavy rainfall from yesterday and last night.

According to the Fiji Roads Authority, the approaches to most of these crossings have been washed out and they are awaiting waters to fully recede before repairs works can be done.

Of the 28 crossings across the three provinces, only seven are open to the public, and one is accessible only by 4 x4 vehicles.

Nines roads remain closed across the Northern Division as they are still underwater.

All other roads are now open to traffic while some are only accessible by 4 x4 vehicles.

Five roads have been reduced to a single lane due to landslides and overslips.

