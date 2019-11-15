Home

20 children have so far drowned this year

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
September 24, 2020 4:40 pm
Police have confirmed that out of the 35 drownings so far this year, 20 were children below the age of 18.

It says drowning cases have increased by 40-percent in 2020 compared to the same period last year.

A statistic has revealed that 29 cases of drowning were males.

The Western division recorded the highest with 13 confirmed cases, Northern with 9 cases, Eastern with 6 cases while 5 cases were recorded in the Southern and 2 in the Central.

20 percent of the victims drowned whilst swimming with friends at popular picnic spots and 23 percent drowned after being swept away by strong currents.

