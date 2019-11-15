20 children have so far drowned this year

Police have confirmed that out of the 35 drownings so far this year, 20 were children below the age of 18.

It says drowning cases have increased by 40-percent in 2020 compared to the same period last year.

A statistic has revealed that 29 cases of drowning were males.

The Western division recorded the highest with 13 confirmed cases, Northern with 9 cases, Eastern with 6 cases while 5 cases were recorded in the Southern and 2 in the Central.

20 percent of the victims drowned whilst swimming with friends at popular picnic spots and 23 percent drowned after being swept away by strong currents.