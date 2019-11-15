20 arrests for breach of curfew in the last 48 hours

Twenty arrests for breach of nationwide curfew restrictions were recorded over the last 48 hour period.

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu says sixteen arrests were made between 11pm Wednesday night to 4am Thursday morning.

Tudravu says the Western Division recorded seven cases, six reports were from the Southern Division, two from the Eastern Division and the Northern Division recorded one case.

He says the arrests recorded in the Western Division were made in Nadi and Lautoka.

Tudravu says two men were arrested drunk in Nadi while the remaining arrests involved men who were moving around during curfew hours without valid reasons.

The Acting Police Commissioner says the arrests made in the Southern Division were recorded in Valelevu and Nabua.

Tudravu says all arrests made in Valelevu involved men who were drunk while a 25-year-old man arrested in Nabua was found running towards Luke Street allegedly looking for a place to buy cigarettes.

The arrests made in the Eastern Division were made in Nausori and both men were drunk and walking towards the Nausori Police Station looking for transport.

Four arrests were recorded from 11 last night to 4 this morning.

Tudravu says three cases were recorded in the Western Division while the Southern Division recorded one case.

The arrests recorded in the West were made in Sigatoka and Nadi and involved three men who were found drunk in public.

The lone case recorded in the Southern Division was reported in Lami and involved a 32-year-old man who was found walking around the Wailada area without a valid reason.