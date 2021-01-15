20 arrested in last 48 hours

A total of 20 people were arrested for breaching curfew in the last two days.

From Wednesday 11pm to 4am yesterday a lone case was recorded in the Eastern Division, while 19 people were arrested from last night into this morning.

The lone case on Wednesday involved a man, aged 36, who was found drunk and walking along the Vunimono area in Nausori.

Article continues after advertisement

From last night to today, the Western Division recorded thirteen cases, while the Eastern Division recorded five cases and one case was recorded in the Southern Division.

Six men were found drunk in the Nadi area, while five other people were also found intoxicated while traveling in a vehicle.

Two men were found traveling in a vehicle without any valid reason.

The five cases recorded in the Eastern Division involved a 32-year-old hairdresser who was found drunk in Nausori town area while four men were found travelling without a valid reason.