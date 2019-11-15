$2.5m water project for Nabouwalu

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has been told that the people of Nabouwalu can expect a new and improved water system soon.

Bainimarama, who starts a three-day tour of the Northern Division today was given a briefing on the status of the project in Nabouwalu this morning.

Water Authority of Fiji Regional Manager North Apete Radrodrolagi says the tender for the new package plant and reservoir for Nabouwalu has been awarded to a New Caledonian company Suez Civil Works Limited.

The company is currently installing a treatment plant in Savusavu after which they will commence work on the new water system in Nabouwalu.

Radrodrolagi says there was an issue with the landowners which took time to resolve and they will carry out the $2.5 million project this year.

There were concerns raised with the Prime Minister on the intermittent water supply the people of Nabouwalu receives from the current water source.

Radrodrolagi adds, supply is normal at this time and is only affected during rainy weather.

The water source that currently feeds into homes in Nabouwalu is usually shut down during heavy rain as the inlet is usually blocked with debris.