2.3 million trees planted in 20 months

To date, 2.3 million trees have been planted across Fiji in 20 months.

As part of the Fijian Governments aim to plant 30 million trees in 15 years, these trees have been planted on 2000 hectares of land.

Minister for Forests Osea Naiqamu confirms the initiative has gain traction since the promoting of the program.

He says during these challenging times, food security is vital which is why the planting of fruit trees and the adoption of

Agro Forestry practices is part of the tree planting initiative.

He adds the initiative ensures the involvement of all dedicated Fijians, from seed collection to raising seedlings and planting.