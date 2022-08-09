$2.27m refunded under Lagilagi project

[File Photo]

More than two million dollars has been paid to 278 Fijians under the LagiLagi Housing Development Project refund scheme.

These Fijians had paid deposits to the People’s Community Network in anticipation of a housing unit under the Project.

The Ministry has received a total of 643 applications for refund.

In the 2022-23 National Budget, the government allocated an additional $1.9 million to refund the remaining applicants.

Permanent Secretary for Housing and Community Development, Sanjeeva Perera says applicants who submitted housing agreements signed with PCN together with all other pre-requisites were prioritized in payments.

He adds those who submitted legitimate receipts but did not have housing agreements are now being considered for payment.

Perera adds the Ministry anticipates completing payments to all eligible applicants by September.