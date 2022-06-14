$2.1m Ratu Simione Matanitobua College opens

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

The education of all Fijians throughout the country has always been the government’s greatest priority says Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

He made the comments while commissioning the new Ratu Simione Matanitobua College in Navua yesterday.

The $2.1 million School will cater for the children of Lobau, Wainadoi, Nabukavesi, Mau, Wailoaloa, Qilai, Vunisoco, Vacoko, Nakavu and Veivatuloa Villages.

The school will also serve the surrounding areas and students won’t have to travel to Suva to attend school every day.

Bainimarama says his government is not satisfied simply with being the first to provide free, compulsory education for every child.

He stressed they want every Fijian student to have access to high standard of learning, no matter where they live.

The school will accommodate two Year Nine streams and one Year 10 stream with a total roll of 100 students and 11 teachers.

Ratu Simione Matanitobua College is equipped with an industrial arts workshop; a computer lab; a science lab and a home economics lab.

The construction of a library, school hall and more classrooms are also in the pipeline.

The Prime Minister added that these are world-class facilities that enable every student to grow to their fullest potential

Bainimarama conveyed his sincere appreciation to the United Arab Emirates Red Crescent Society for its development efforts and assistance towards the new school.

The UAE Red Crescent Society together with the government, under the Fiji Schools Project post-TC Winston, embarked on a collaboration to construct three schools, one of which is Ratu Simione Matanitobua College.