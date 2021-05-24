$2.19M reservoir to be completed in August

The construction of the three mega-liter reservoir in Lautoka is expected to be completed in August 2022.

While visiting the site, Infrastructure Minister Jone Usamate says once completed the reservoir will supplement the work done by the old cement tanks in and around the area.

He adds that this will also solve the recurring issue of intermittent water supply in Lautoka.

“It’s an important component to ensure that adequate reservoirs of water supply the whole of the town area. we had had issues of intermittent supply in the past and I am glad to see that the last time I’m here, the civil works has just been done, and now you can see the tank is up and now they are just waiting for the expert to come from overseas to completer the welding of the balloon inside that holds the water.

Usamate says this is one of the many water projects that will help improve water supply service in the western division.

The total cost of the project stands at $2.19million.