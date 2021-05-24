Home

News

$1m damage bill for water infrastructure

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
February 11, 2022 4:25 pm
[Source: Fiji Infrastructure and Meteorological Services/Twitter]

TD03F and Tropical Cyclone Cody caused $1.65m worth of damage to Water Authority’s infrastructure.

Minister for Infrastructure, Jone Usamate says in order to fix the damage caused by natural disasters, they have to take money away from projects.

Usamate says in order to handle these situations systematically, Water Authority is investing in major projects around the country.

Article continues after advertisement

“Apart from the new Rewa River water supply, or the Viria Project, their water package treatment plants in Namau that are operational”.

“Savusavu is about to go online. Viria coming online as I have mentioned before. Nabouwalu where the earthworks have been done, where the civil works have been done, land is secured, the packaged plant is ready and work is about to commence there. Nagado, Vunidawa, Deuba and Waiwai are being constructed to fill in the gaps in this region.”

The Minister adds new reservoirs are being built in the Western and Central Divisions to ease the intermittent water supply issues in areas such as Toorak, Raralevu, Tacirua East, Lautoka Hospital and Nadi Hospital.

$8.74m has been set aside for new tailor made backup generators for critical sites in three major divisions.

He says this will ensure water supply continues during disruptions in electricity supply.

