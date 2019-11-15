$1b COVID-19 package announced

The Government has announced a $1billion COVID-19 stimulus package.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this is an agreement with the Fiji National Provident Fund and their financial sector partners.

Sayed-Khaiyum says people affected by this crisis can take comfort knowing the government’s record-breaking decades of progress has been defined year after year by their commitment to the most vulnerable Fijians.

“The people of this country and the businesses of this country deserve every measure of support their government can afford to give them. And that support Mr Speaker Sir is preciously what this bill is all about. They can trust that this pandemic will not rob us of our strength of character or ability to help each other.”

The Minister says the pandemic will not erode their commitment to leave any Fijian behind but define it.

