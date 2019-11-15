1970 Independence Order well preserved

Most Fijians might be curious about the status of important documents that were either signed or handed over by His Royal Highness, Prince Charles on Fiji’s Independence Day in 1970.

FBC News delved into the National Archives of Fiji to take a glance at Fiji’s Independence Order or our first constitution which paved the way for the late Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara’s administration in the 1970s.

Assistant Archivist Xavier Fesaitu says fifty-years on – researchers, students, and individuals are still after historic records for perusal.

“Lately, since we are going towards the 50th anniversary of Fiji’s independence we have been receiving a lot of requests with regards to these records. People are looking at the history of Fiji, and this is one of the founding document of our country.”

Archives Assistant Makelesi Rokoleka says they have restoration processes for the longevity of the valuable pieces of paper for public access and preservation.

“When they see there is a need to repair this document, they will bring it down and we will have to do our processes on restoration. If pages are torn we’ll have to mend it with special tapes or will have to restore it using special tissues. And if there is a need for washing of these pages, we’ll have to go through various processes.”

Among the Independence Day records at the National Archives are historical photographs and audiovisual materials.

These are also in high demand from various stakeholders for exhibition and display purposes leading up to the 10th of next month.