1970 Fiji Day brings out emotional memories for Dibau

Fiji’s independence on October 10th, 1970 will always hold a special place in the hearts of one particular family from Naivilaca, Noco in Rewa.

60-year-old Eceli Dibau, a spectator among thousands at Albert Park, today shared happy memories of her late father who performed a traditional meke “Ualokaloka” for the royal entourage.

“My dad practiced for three months to get the Ualokaloka meke right. They would gather at Albert Park to practice every afternoon and I would accompany my dad after school. They would wear the traditional meke attire to every practice. They took it very seriously because it was a sacred dance that was only performed for the highest authority.”

10-years-old at the time, Dibau watched her dad and the Vanua perform in front of thousands followed by loud cheers.

“It still remains the biggest celebration in Fijian history. My classmates and I were told to stand on the roadside in Nausori and wave our flags. As soon as Prince Charles passed, we all descended to Albert Park in Suva. I went to watch my dad perform his meke in front of the Prince and till this day, I am proud of him.”

The historic event for Dibau was Fiji’s first step in the right direction.

“It wasn’t only the Fijian traditional mekes that were performed. I was even amazed with the other cultural dances. At that age, I also started learning of how diverse Fiji was becoming and our independence from the Brutish Empire could not have come at a better time.”

For Dibau her father has left a legacy that the family will always be proud to uphold and this Fiji Day it is something they will honour.