$196k in royalty payout for minerals

The Nasomo Landowners Trust received their Mineral Royalty Payout in Vatukoula on Friday.

This is the combined 13th and 14 pay-out for mineral royalty since 2018.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Jone Usamate says this payout is the result of the gold and silver mined from beneath Nasomo Land from June to November 2021 worth approximately $196, 000.

Usamate says the money will be distributed amongst 123 Nasomo Landowners Trust members.

“Today’s event is a reflection of your government’s foresight in ensuring socio-economic empowerment of all Fijians and more specifically in this case, landowners and landowning units who contribute to national economic development by supporting and facilitating mineral development projects on their land.”

Usamate adds from 2018 to date approximately $1.08m in mineral royalty has been paid to the Trust.